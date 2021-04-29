UrduPoint.com
Iran Bans Travel Abroad For 20 Citizens Involved In Zarif Tape Leak - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 10:33 PM

An Iranian court prohibited 20 citizens to leave the country over their involvement in the leak of a recording of the conversation between Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Iranian economist Saeed Leylaz, the IRIB broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing a source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) An Iranian court prohibited 20 citizens to leave the country over their involvement in the leak of a recording of the conversation between Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Iranian economist Saeed Leylaz, the IRIB broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing a source.

Leylaz is an economic with Iran's Center for Strategic Studies think tank, aligned with the Iranian Presidency. Following the scandal, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani replaced Hesamodin Ashna as the center's head by Ali Rabiei, the cabinet spokesman.

The leaked tape was published on Sunday by a Farsi-language media based outside Iran. In the recording, what sounds like the foreign minster's voice criticizes the Iranian military for undermining the country's diplomatic efforts. Zarif also said that John Kerry, at the time when he was the US Secretary of State, told him that Israel had attacked Iran-affiliated targets in Syria at least 200 times.

Commenting on the leak, Zarif expressed regret, arguing that the purpose of the publication was to fan a dispute within the country.

