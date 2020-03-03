UrduPoint.com
Iran Barely Tops North Korea As Nation Least Liked By Americans - Poll

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 10:59 PM

Iran Barely Tops North Korea as Nation Least Liked by Americans - Poll

Just 11 percent of adults in the United States have a favorable opinion of Iran, placing the Islamist republic at the top of a list of least liked nations and slightly ahead of North Korea, which registered a 12 percent favorable rating, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Just 11 percent of adults in the United States have a favorable opinion of Iran, placing the Islamist republic at the top of a list of least liked nations and slightly ahead of North Korea, which registered a 12 percent favorable rating, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday.

"Although North Korea's 2020 favorable rating is similar to 2019, Iran's is down five percentage points, likely reflecting reactions to the US-Iran standoff that occurred at the beginning of 2020," a press release summarizing the poll said.

The year began with the US assassinating top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani followed by Iranian retaliation with a missile strike on US service members at two Iraqi military bases that injured more than 100.

Canada and Great Britain got the highest favorability ratings, being well regarded by at least nine in ten Americans, the poll said.

Twenty-eight percent of those surveyed expressed a favorable opinion of Russia, compared with 72 percent who said the opposite, according to the poll.

