Open Menu

Iran Becomes Full-Fledged Member Of Shanghai Cooperation Organization - Declaration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Iran Becomes Full-Fledged Member of Shanghai Cooperation Organization - Declaration

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Iran has become a full-fledged member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), according to the New Delhi declaration of the SCO Heads of State Council published on Tuesday.

Iran signed a memorandum of commitment to obtain the status of an SCO member state at the previous SCO summit in Samarkand in September 2022.

 

"Member states stressed the historical significance of the admission of Iran to the SCO as a full member state," the declaration read.

Related Topics

Iran Shanghai New Delhi September Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Pakistan men, women cricketers to tour England in ..

Pakistan men, women cricketers to tour England in May 2024

8 minutes ago
 Two security personnel martyred, one injured in Ba ..

Two security personnel martyred, one injured in Balor area, Balochistan

27 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Public Health Center receives delegation ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Center receives delegation from Thailand to discuss ways ..

28 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club receives delegation from China Me ..

Dubai Press Club receives delegation from China Media Group

43 minutes ago
 Mastermind of May 9 violent acts should be arreste ..

Mastermind of May 9 violent acts should be arrested: Javed Latif

1 hour ago
 Faulty connections in Indian Railway signalling sy ..

Faulty connections in Indian Railway signalling system led to tragic train colli ..

3 hours ago
Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC declares Toshakha ..

Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC declares Toshakhana case not maintainable.

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit virtually today

PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit virtually today

5 hours ago
 Govt introduces amendment to NAB law, allows deten ..

Govt introduces amendment to NAB law, allows detention for non-cooperation

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates lead stage 2 of Tour de France 2 ..

UAE Team Emirates lead stage 2 of Tour de France 2023

15 hours ago

More Stories From World