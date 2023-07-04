Iran Becomes Full-Fledged Member of Shanghai Cooperation Organization - Declaration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Iran has become a full-fledged member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), according to the New Delhi declaration of the SCO Heads of State Council published on Tuesday.

Iran signed a memorandum of commitment to obtain the status of an SCO member state at the previous SCO summit in Samarkand in September 2022.

"Member states stressed the historical significance of the admission of Iran to the SCO as a full member state," the declaration read.