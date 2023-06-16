Iran Becomes Observer in CIS Financial Intelligence Units - Deputy Economy Minister

Iran has been granted the status of an observer state in the Council of Heads of Financial Intelligence Units (CHFIU) of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Iranian Deputy Economy and Finance Minister Hadi Kani said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Iran has been granted the status of an observer state in the Council of Heads of Financial Intelligence Units (CHFIU) of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Iranian Deputy Economy and Finance Minister Hadi Kani said on Friday.

"On June 17, at the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Financial Intelligence Units of the CIS member states, Iran was granted the status of an observer state," Kani was quoted as saying by Iranian state news agency IRNA.

The deputy minister added that India is also an observer country in the organization.

The document establishing the CHFIU was signed on December 5, 2012 by the heads of the CIS in Ashgabat to protect member states from the threats of money laundering and terrorist financing. The members of the council are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.