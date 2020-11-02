UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Begins Air Drills In Central Isfahan Province - State Media

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 12:46 PM

Iran Begins Air Drills in Central Isfahan Province - State Media

The Iranian air force will conduct the final phase of the Devotees of the Velayat Sanctuary 9 drills in Isfahan, a province in the country's center, the Mehr news agency reported on Monday, citing Iran Air Force Commander Aziz Nasirzadeh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The Iranian air force will conduct the final phase of the Devotees of the Velayat Sanctuary 9 drills in Isfahan, a province in the country's center, the Mehr news agency reported on Monday, citing Iran Air Force Commander Aziz Nasirzadeh.

As quoted by Arab regional e-newspaper Al-Masdar, Nasirzadeh said that the drills would last for two days and span across seven airfields.

"The aim of conducting the maneuvers is to improve combat capabilities and practice implementing operational plans and obtaining a suitable model for the battle, in real conditions and by using different types of aircraft," the commander was quoted as saying by Al-Masdar News.

According to Nasirzadeh, the exercise will engage combat aircraft, bombers and drones.

Related Topics

Iran Isfahan Arab

Recent Stories

NAB court decides to indict Shehbaz sharif, others ..

9 minutes ago

RS. 7500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 84 L ..

20 minutes ago

French Government Firm on Keeping Non-Essential Bu ..

4 minutes ago

Gunshots fired inside Kabul university: officials

4 minutes ago

Sudan Wants Larger Mandate for AU Experts to Help ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Ruble Trading at Above 80 per $1 for First ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.