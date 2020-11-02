Iran Begins Air Drills in Central Isfahan Province - State Media

The Iranian air force will conduct the final phase of the Devotees of the Velayat Sanctuary 9 drills in Isfahan, a province in the country's center, the Mehr news agency reported on Monday, citing Iran Air Force Commander Aziz Nasirzadeh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The Iranian air force will conduct the final phase of the Devotees of the Velayat Sanctuary 9 drills in Isfahan, a province in the country's center, the Mehr news agency reported on Monday, citing Iran Air Force Commander Aziz Nasirzadeh.

As quoted by Arab regional e-newspaper Al-Masdar, Nasirzadeh said that the drills would last for two days and span across seven airfields.

"The aim of conducting the maneuvers is to improve combat capabilities and practice implementing operational plans and obtaining a suitable model for the battle, in real conditions and by using different types of aircraft," the commander was quoted as saying by Al-Masdar News.

According to Nasirzadeh, the exercise will engage combat aircraft, bombers and drones.