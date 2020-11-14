Iran Begins Human Trials of 2 Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates - Reports

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Two potential vaccines against coronavirus have moved into the human trial phase in Iran, one of the worst hit countries at the start of the pandemic, media said Saturday.

The rector of the Iran University of Medical Sciences was cited as saying by the Iranian news agency Fars that many people had volunteered to take part in the vaccine research.

Iran has repeatedly said it is open to buying a COVID-19 vaccine from another country as soon as its efficacy is confirmed by the World Health Organization, while continuing its work on a homemade medicine.

The country reportedly recorded another 11,203 infections and 452 deaths in the past 24 hours. Overall, 749,525 have been infected with the virus and 41,034 have died from it since Iran reported its first case in February.