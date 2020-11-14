UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Begins Human Trials Of 2 Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Iran Begins Human Trials of 2 Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates - Reports

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Two potential vaccines against coronavirus have moved into the human trial phase in Iran, one of the worst hit countries at the start of the pandemic, media said Saturday.

The rector of the Iran University of Medical Sciences was cited as saying by the Iranian news agency Fars that many people had volunteered to take part in the vaccine research.

Iran has repeatedly said it is open to buying a COVID-19 vaccine from another country as soon as its efficacy is confirmed by the World Health Organization, while continuing its work on a homemade medicine.

The country reportedly recorded another 11,203 infections and 452 deaths in the past 24 hours. Overall, 749,525 have been infected with the virus and 41,034 have died from it since Iran reported its first case in February.

Related Topics

World Iran Died February Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Human ingenuity, compassion, wisdom are needed to ..

26 minutes ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Tahir and Zeesh ..

53 minutes ago

UAE Government discusses economic visions for next ..

1 hour ago

‘Written-assurance sought from BCCI for ICC even ..

1 hour ago

Dubai’s Fresh Market opens first-ever display of ..

1 hour ago

POL prices may go down for other half of November

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.