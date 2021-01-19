UrduPoint.com
Iran Begins Large-Scale Military Drills 'Eqtedar 99' In Persian Gulf - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The Iranian army launched the Eqtedar 99 exercises in the country's south on the Makran coast on Tuesday morning, the IRNA news agency reported.

According to the report, the drills are carried out with participation of the ground forces' aviation, special forces, and the rapid reaction troops, as well as with transport and combat support of the air force.

The exercise is to train the military's offensive and target-oriented capacity, the news agency said.

The opening of the drills was reportedly attended by Iranian army commander Maj. Gen. Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi and army ground force commander Brig.

Gen. Kiumars Heidari, as well as commanders and officials of the general staff of the armed forces and the army headquarters.

This is already the fourth Iranian military drills since the beginning of the year.

On January 5, Iran held two-day large-scale drills with hundreds of drones of the Iranian army's ground, air and navy forces in the country's north.

Last Friday, Iran fired new generation ballistic missiles during a combined missile-and-drone exercise of the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps' aerospace force. The desert drills were held a day after an Iranian submarine launched cruise missiles in the Gulf of Oman.

