Iran Believes Cooperation With Russia Necessary to Resolve Issues in Middle East

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Moscow maintains contact with all sides in middle Eastern conflicts and is primed to be a valuable cooperation partner to deal with the issues in the region, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Thursday.

In an interview with French newspaper Le Monde, Khatibzadeh pointed out that it was not Russia that had armed Jebhat al-Nusra militants (terrorist organization also known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) or agreed on the Afghan solution with the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia).

"We must stop these disputes and move on towards cooperation. The Middle East already has enough wars, sanctions and refugees. Russia has contacts with all parties in the region. So, it can become a partner in many solutions to overcome the crisis," Khatibzadeh said, adding that Europe could also play this role as it has long-standing history in the region.

He noted that Iran has many friends in the Middle East, including strategic relations with Syria and historical ties with Iraq. Khatibzade also denied accusations of Tehran's interference in neighboring countries, as, according to him, there are no Iranian military bases there.

Iranian presence in Syria, on the other hand, has been requested by the Syrian government itself to help in the fight against terrorism, he said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian announced at a meeting with the Arab states' representatives at the UN General Assembly that strengthening ties with neighbors and other countries of the Middle East will be the main priority of the new government.