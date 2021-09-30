UrduPoint.com

Iran Believes Cooperation With Russia Necessary To Resolve Issues In Middle East

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 08:57 PM

Iran Believes Cooperation With Russia Necessary to Resolve Issues in Middle East

Moscow maintains contact with all sides in Middle Eastern conflicts and is primed to be a valuable cooperation partner to deal with the issues in the region, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Moscow maintains contact with all sides in middle Eastern conflicts and is primed to be a valuable cooperation partner to deal with the issues in the region, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Thursday.

In an interview with French newspaper Le Monde, Khatibzadeh pointed out that it was not Russia that had armed Jebhat al-Nusra militants (terrorist organization also known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) or agreed on the Afghan solution with the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia).

"We must stop these disputes and move on towards cooperation. The Middle East already has enough wars, sanctions and refugees. Russia has contacts with all parties in the region. So, it can become a partner in many solutions to overcome the crisis," Khatibzadeh said, adding that Europe could also play this role as it has long-standing history in the region.

He noted that Iran has many friends in the Middle East, including strategic relations with Syria and historical ties with Iraq. Khatibzade also denied accusations of Tehran's interference in neighboring countries, as, according to him, there are no Iranian military bases there.

Iranian presence in Syria, on the other hand, has been requested by the Syrian government itself to help in the fight against terrorism, he said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian announced at a meeting with the Arab states' representatives at the UN General Assembly that strengthening ties with neighbors and other countries of the Middle East will be the main priority of the new government.

Related Topics

Assembly Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Militants United Nations Syria Iran Moscow Russia Europe Iraq Tehran Middle East All Government Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pr ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdullah bin ..

43 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princes ..

UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdullah bin Abdul ..

43 minutes ago
 Denmark FM due in capital today on 2-day official ..

Denmark FM due in capital today on 2-day official visit: FO

50 seconds ago
 AEOI Says False Data on Iran's Nuclear Activity Be ..

AEOI Says False Data on Iran's Nuclear Activity Being Sent to IAEA on Nation's B ..

52 seconds ago
 2 dacoits arrested, 10 motorcycles recovered

2 dacoits arrested, 10 motorcycles recovered

55 seconds ago
 ATC adjourns Gogi Butt case hearing till Oct 7

ATC adjourns Gogi Butt case hearing till Oct 7

57 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.