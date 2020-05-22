UrduPoint.com
Iran Believes Israel To Face Obstacles In Future Due To Opposition From Arab Movements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 05:00 PM

Israel will face more challenges in the future because of pressure from groups and movements established in the neighboring Arab countries that are opposed to the Jewish state, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Friday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Israel will face more challenges in the future because of pressure from groups and movements established in the neighboring Arab countries that are opposed to the Jewish state, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Friday.

"With the emergence of the resistance front, the Zionist regime faced increasing and bigger problems. Hopefully, in the future they will encounter even more problems," Khamenei said on International Quds Day, adding that the United States and other countries supporting Israel would make a greater effort to defend the latter.

The leader added that such movements as Lebanon's Hezbollah, Palestine's Hamas and the Islamic Jihad militant group would prevent Israel from reaching its goals.

Khamenei has also accused the United Nations of inaction in particular with regard to crimes committed against Muslims in Palestine, saying that Western governments and international organizations have no clear idea of the "Islamic nature."

International Quds Day, also know as Jerusalem Day, is an annual celebration held on the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. The event was initiated by the Islamic Republic of Iran's founder, Imam Khomeini, in 1979 to support Palestinians and their struggle against Israel.

