Iran Believes Oil Tanker Detained by UK Near Gibraltar May Soon Be Released - Reports

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The United Kingdom has shown interest in releasing Iran's Grace 1 oil tanker, detained off the coast of Gibraltar, and thus Iran hopes that the vessel will sail again soon, media reported on Tuesday, citing deputy head of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization Jalil Eslami.

According to the IRNA news agency, Tehran and London have exchanged relevant documents in this regard.

Grace 1 was seized by UK marines on July 4 over an alleged breach of EU sanctions against Syria. Two weeks later, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the UK-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz due to an alleged violation of international maritime regulations.

The tanker and its 23-member crew have since been detained and taken to the port in Bandar Abbas.

The seizure of the vessels came amid growing tensions in the Persian Gulf after a previous series of incidents involving oil tankers. In May, four oil tankers were targeted in sabotage attacks off the Untied Arab Emirates' coast. In June, two more oil tankers were hit by explosions in the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Gulf of Oman with the Persian Gulf. The United States blamed Iran for the incidents and started building up its military presence in the Gulf afterward.