Iran Believes Western Credit Line Possibility Still on the Table - Rouhani

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Iran believes that the tissue of allocating a credit line to Tehran from European partners is still on the table, President Hassan Rouhani said Thursday.

According to various sources, French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed to issue credit lines to Tehran in the amount of $15 billion if Tehran makes a full comeback to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.

"You know that the credit line discussion was a temporary one for the length of time of three months or four months at the most, after which it would continue in a different fashion or form.

In our opinion that is still on the table," Rouhani said at a news conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"But in New York our discussion was above and beyond credit lines. It was about taking away the sanctions in their entirety ... This discussion, of course, did not come to full fruition, and, perhaps, it will be carried forward on other occasions," the president added.