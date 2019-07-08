UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran 'better Be Careful' On Nuclear Enrichment: Trump

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 03:58 PM

Iran 'better be careful' on nuclear enrichment: Trump

US President Donald Trump warned Iran over its imminent breach of a uranium enrichment cap.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump warned Iran over its imminent breach of a uranium enrichment cap."Iran better be careful, because you enrich for one reason, and I won t tell you what that reason is.

But it s no good. They better be careful," he told reporters in Morristown, New Jersey.Trump s top diplomat, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, earlier Sunday said Iran will face further sanctions in response to the expected breach of the cap set by an endangered nuclear deal reached with international powers but from which the United States withdrew last year.The 3.67 percent enrichment limit set in the agreement is far below the more than 90 percent level required for a nuclear warhead.Earlier, Iran said Sunday it was set to breach the uranium enrichment cap set by an endangered nuclear deal within hours as it seeks to press other parties into keeping their side of the bargain.The Islamic republic also threatened to abandon more commitments unless a solution is found with the remaining parties to the landmark 2015 agreement after Washington unilaterally pulled out.US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted Sunday that Iran would face "further isolation and sanctions", adding to a raft of biting economic measures imposed by Washington.Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Tehran could further scale back its commitments to the deal, but "all such steps are reversible" if key European partners deliver on their part.The move to start enriching uranium above the agreed maximum purification level of 3.67 percent comes despite opposition from countries backing the nuclear deal.Britain said Iran had "broken the terms" of the accord, and along with Germany urged Tehran to "stop and reverse all activities inconsistent with its commitments."President Hassan Rouhani s order to exceed the threshold would be implemented "in a few hours" after the last technical details were sorted, Iran s Atomic Energy Organisation spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said live on state television.Rouhani initially flagged Tehran s intentions on May 8, exactly a year on from Trump abandoning the pact.The Iranian president has said the move is in response to a failure by remaining parties to help Tehran work around sanctions already reimposed by the US.The arch-rivals have been locked in an escalating war of words with Washington blaming Iran for a series of attacks on tanker ships and Tehran shooting down an American surveillance drone, raising fears of a conflict that both sides have said they want to avoid.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said in recent days that Iran has exceeded a 300-kilogramme limit on enriched uranium reserves, a cap that was imposed by the 2015 deal.Iran had previously threatened to also resume building as of July 7 a heavy water reactor -- capable of one day producing plutonium -- in Arak in central Iran, a project that had been mothballed under the agreement.However since Iran delivered its ultimatum on the Arak reactor "good technical progress" had been made with parties on modernising the facility in a way that would not produce military grade plutonium, convincing Iran to postpone its decision, Araghchi said.The 2015 deal was reached between Iran and six world powers -- Britain, China, France, Germany, the United States and Russia -- and saw Tehran agree to drastically scale down its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.Washington began reimposing sanctions in August 2018 and has targeted crucial sectors including oil exports and the banking system, fuelling a deep recession.Iran s Atomic Energy Organisation is fully ready to enrich uranium "at any amount and at any level" if ordered to do so, its spokesman Kamalvandi said.A top advisor to Iran s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hinted Friday it could reach five percent.The 3.67 percent enrichment limit set in the agreement is far below the more than 90 percent level required for a nuclear warhead.Iran says that it is not violating the deal, citing terms of the agreement allowing one side to temporarily abandon some of commitments if it deems the other side is not respecting its part of the accord.France expressed "great concern" and demanded Tehran "Iran halt all activities that do not meet its commitments," a foreign ministry spokeswoman said.French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to Rouhani by phone Saturday and pledged to "explore by July 15 the conditions for a resumption of dialogue between all parties," according to a statement from the Elysee Palace.Iran says it exercised "strategic patience" for a year after the US withdrawal, waiting for the remaining partners to make good on promised economic benefits.The IAEA has scheduled a special meeting on Iran s nuclear programme for July 10.

Related Topics

Drone World Exchange Exports Iran Water Russia China Washington Nuclear Threatened France Oil Trump Germany Arak Tehran Progress United States May July August Sunday 2015 2018 TV All From Agreement Top Opposition Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Hala China celebrates first anniversary, signs six ..

16 minutes ago

Winners of HIPA&#039;s Instagram photo contests an ..

31 minutes ago

China strongly opposes British intervention in Hon ..

2 minutes ago

Malawi's albino busker ready for world stage

2 minutes ago

Police recover body in Quetta

2 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker Suggests Freezing Ties With Tbili ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.