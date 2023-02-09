UrduPoint.com

Iran Biggest Car Firm Plans To Export 2,000 Vehicles To Russia By April - Russian Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Iran Biggest Car Firm Plans to Export 2,000 Vehicles to Russia by April - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Iranian car manufacturer Iran Khodro plans to supply around 2,000 cars to Russia by the end of March, with Iran's another car company, Saipa, intending to send over 20,000 cars per year, Russian Ambassador in Tehran Alexey Dedov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Iran's biggest car manufacturer, Iran Khodro, plans to supply its 2,000 cars to Russia by the end of 1401 of the Iranian Calendar, which ends on March 20, 2023," the ambassador said.

Dedov added that Saipa, the country's another company, was holding talks with Russian distributors to export over 20,000 cars to Russia annually.

At the same time, the diplomat stated that some issues regarding certification and establishment of a distribution network are yet to be resolved, which could shift scheduled delivery dates.

The two countries are also in active talks about joint manufacturing of cars and car components, Dedov stated.

Many foreign car manufacturers such as Renault, Nissan, Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, Volkswagen, Skoda and Ford have decided to suspend their supplies to Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine, which started in February 2022. Moscow, in turn, started to increase car exports from other countries, including China, which accounted for some one-third of Russia's car market as of December 2022, according to Russia's Autostat analytic agency.

