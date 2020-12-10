UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Blacklists US Ambassador To Yemen In Diplomatic Tit-for-Tat

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:17 AM

Iran Blacklists US Ambassador to Yemen in Diplomatic Tit-for-Tat

The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday it had blacklisted US Ambassador to Yemen Christopher Henzel, a day after Washington sanctioned the Iranian envoy to the war-torn country

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday it had blacklisted US Ambassador to Yemen Christopher Henzel, a day after Washington sanctioned the Iranian envoy to the war-torn country.

The ministry accused Henzel of playing a role in Yemen's political impasse. The diplomat served as US charge d'affaires in Saudi Arabia before being posted to Yemen in January 2019.

The US Treasury said Tuesday it would freeze assets of the Iranian envoy to Yemen, Hassan Irlu, and bar Americans from doing business with him after accusing Iran of fomenting instability in Yemen.

The US-backed Yemeni government and pro-Iranian Houthi militias have been fighting for control of the oil-rich country for the past five years. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in the conflict in 2015 to restore the exiled Yemeni president, exacerbating an already bloody war.

Related Topics

Business Iran Washington Yemen Saudi Arabia January 2015 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

35 minutes ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

35 minutes ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

36 minutes ago

Breakbulk Middle East introduces pioneering initia ..

36 minutes ago

Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan for Karabakh victory ..

18 minutes ago

Canada's central bank holds key lending rate at 0. ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.