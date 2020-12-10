Iran Blacklists US Ambassador to Yemen in Diplomatic Tit-for-Tat

The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday it had blacklisted US Ambassador to Yemen Christopher Henzel, a day after Washington sanctioned the Iranian envoy to the war-torn country

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday it had blacklisted US Ambassador to Yemen Christopher Henzel, a day after Washington sanctioned the Iranian envoy to the war-torn country.

The ministry accused Henzel of playing a role in Yemen's political impasse. The diplomat served as US charge d'affaires in Saudi Arabia before being posted to Yemen in January 2019.

The US Treasury said Tuesday it would freeze assets of the Iranian envoy to Yemen, Hassan Irlu, and bar Americans from doing business with him after accusing Iran of fomenting instability in Yemen.

The US-backed Yemeni government and pro-Iranian Houthi militias have been fighting for control of the oil-rich country for the past five years. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in the conflict in 2015 to restore the exiled Yemeni president, exacerbating an already bloody war.