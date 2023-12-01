Iran blames Israel for renewed fighting with Hamas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Iran on Friday blamed Israel for a resumption of fighting in the Gaza Strip.

"After killing more than 15,000 Palestinians, the Zionist vampires have started a new round of killing under the continued support of the American government," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Deadly fighting restarted in Gaza on Friday immediately after the expiration of a seven-day truce between Israel and Hamas.

Kanani added that "the political and legal responsibility for the continuation of the aggression and massacre" rests with Israel.

On Thursday, US top diplomat Antony Blinken, meeting Israeli and Palestinian officials, called for the pause in hostilities to be extended, and warned any resumption of combat must protect Palestinian civilians.

Other world leaders, and aid groups, had also sought an extended pause.