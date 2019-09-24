Iran on Tuesday rejected "ridiculous" allegations that it carried out this month's attack on Saudi oil infrastructure, after the leaders of France, Germany and Britain backed US conclusions that Tehran was responsible

"These allegations, which lack evidence, are based solely on a ridiculous rationale that 'there is no other possible explanation'," Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The September 14 blasts at the Abqaiq and Khurais facilities temporarily knocked out half of Saudi Arabia's oil production.