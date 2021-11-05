Iran Boasts of Enriching 55 Pounds of Uranium to 60% Like Nuclear Weapon Countries

Iran has produced 210 kilograms (463 pounds) of uranium enriched to 20% and at least 25 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium, which only nuclear weapon countries are capable of, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Iran has produced 210 kilograms (463 Pounds) of uranium enriched to 20% and at least 25 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium, which only nuclear weapon countries are capable of, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Friday.

"Under the law, we must produce 120 kilograms (a year) with 20% enrichment, and now we crossed the line of 210 kilograms. At the moment, we have produced 25 kilograms (of uranium) enriched to 60%, which no countries are capable of producing, except for those possessing nuclear weapons," Kamalvandi said, as quoted by the AEOI.

In September, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that Iran had increased its stockpiles of uranium enriched to the level higher than had been agreed. According to a report, Iran had 84.3 kilograms of uranium enriched to 20% and 10 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) limited enrichment to the level of 3.67%.

67%.

In August, France, Germany and the United Kingdom expressed concerns about data that Iran had for the first time produced uranium metal enriched to 20% and increased production capacity of uranium enriched to 60%.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union, and Iran. The deal entailed lifting sanctions from Iran in exchange for limiting Tehran's nuclear program to ensure the country will not obtain nuclear weapons. In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and reimposed tough sanctions against Tehran. In response, Iran announced a phased reduction in its obligations under the agreement, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and the level of uranium enrichment. Negotiations to restore the JCPOA and to lift the US sanctions on Iran are being held in Vienna.