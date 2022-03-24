Iran Boosting Economic, Security Ties With Venezuela, Bolivia, Cuba - SOUTHCOM Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Iran is expanding its economic and security relationships with Cuba, Bolivia and Venezuela, enabling the Caracas government to defy US and allied-imposed sanctions, Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) chief Gen. Laura Richardson said in a congressional testimony on Thursday.

"Iran expanded economic and security cooperation with Venezuela, Cuba, and Bolivia through fuel transfers, bartering, food staples, and military assistance, reducing the effects of US sanctions," Richardson told the US Senate Armed Services Committee.

Iran's support has been particularly important in providing aid to the cash-stripped government of President Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela, Richardson said.

"The Iranian regime purchased gold from illegal gold mines in Venezuela, allowing the Maduro regime to evade sanctions and finance its oppressive activities against its citizens," she said.

Also, in 2021 two Iranian warships were bound for Venezuela, potentially carrying weapons and missile attack boats but were thwarted in their efforts by US diplomatic moves, Richardson added.