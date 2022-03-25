UrduPoint.com

Iran Boosting Economic, Security Ties With Venezuela, Bolivia, Cuba - SOUTHCOM Chief

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Iran Boosting Economic, Security Ties With Venezuela, Bolivia, Cuba - SOUTHCOM Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Iran is expanding its economic and security relationships with Cuba, Bolivia and Venezuela, enabling the Caracas government to defy US and allied-imposed sanctions, Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) chief Gen. Laura Richardson said in a congressional testimony on Thursday.

"Iran expanded economic and security cooperation with Venezuela, Cuba, and Bolivia through fuel transfers, bartering, food staples, and military assistance, reducing the effects of US sanctions," Richardson told the US Senate Armed Services Committee.

Iran's support has been particularly important in providing aid to the cash-stripped government of President Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela, Richardson said.

"The Iranian regime purchased gold from illegal gold mines in Venezuela, allowing the Maduro regime to evade sanctions and finance its oppressive activities against its citizens," she said.

Also, in 2021 two Iranian warships were bound for Venezuela, potentially carrying weapons and missile attack boats but were thwarted in their efforts by US diplomatic moves, Richardson added.

Related Topics

Attack Senate Iran Caracas Bolivia Cuba Venezuela Gold From Government

Recent Stories

UN General Assembly demands Russia end Ukraine war ..

UN General Assembly demands Russia end Ukraine war

29 minutes ago
 Germany bets on tax relief, cheaper trains to comb ..

Germany bets on tax relief, cheaper trains to combat energy crisis

29 minutes ago
 North Korea fires new ICBM in largest test since 2 ..

North Korea fires new ICBM in largest test since 2017

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Duba ..

Pakistan celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

29 minutes ago
 Biden Says Allies Discussed How to Increase Produc ..

Biden Says Allies Discussed How to Increase Production, Disseminate Food More Ra ..

29 minutes ago
 Biden Says He Does Not Believe Ukraine Will Have t ..

Biden Says He Does Not Believe Ukraine Will Have to Cede Territory to Russia

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>