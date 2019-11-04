Iran Boosts Uranium Production by More Than 10 Times Over Last Two Months - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Iran has increased its uranium production by more than tenfold in the last two months, Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said on Monday.

He made that announcement ahead of the fourth step of Iran terminating its commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), expected to be announced this week.

"The production of uranium prior to the third step was approximately 450 grams [15.8 ounces] a day, now it has exceeded 5000 grams [176.3 ounces] a day," he told an Iranian state-owned tv channel.

He also revealed information on the launch of 30 IR-6 centrifuges, a move which is increasing the overall number of such equipment to 60.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory policy on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and hitting Iranian petroleum industries with sanctions.

A year later, Tehran began a gradual abandonment of its commitments to the JCPOA which is currently on its third stage.