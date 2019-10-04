Iranian border guards have seized Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik's passport without any explanation before arresting her, Andrei Ganenko, the press secretary of the Russian Embassy in Tehran, told Sputnik on Friday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Iranian border guards have seized Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik's passport without any explanation before arresting her, Andrei Ganenko, the press secretary of the Russian Embassy in Tehran, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Yuzik arrived in Tehran at a private invitation on September 29, as far as we know. Upon her arrival, her passport was seized by officers of the Imam Khomeini International Airport's border patrol for reasons that remain unknown," Ganenko said.

"On October 2, the Russian national was arrested in the hotel in the Iranian capital where she was staying," he added.

The Iranian authorities have not officially informed the Russian Embassy in Tehran about Yuzik's detention, Ganenko noted.

"According to her mother, Yulia has faced charges of working for Israeli special services. Embassy staffers learned all this in the morning of October 4. We have not yet received an official notification from the local authorities," he added.

Claims that hearings in Yuzik's case will be held on October 5 are unverified, the press secretary stressed.

"The embassy and the ambassador personally maintain constant contact with the leadership of the Iranian Foreign Ministry. As today is a day-off, we can expect our colleagues to take any practical steps only tomorrow," Ganenko added.

The journalist has not informed the Russian Embassy in Tehran about problems she could face and about her passport being seized, Ganenko said.