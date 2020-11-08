Iran Breaks Single-Day Record Of COVID-19 Deaths As Country Confirms Over 450 Fatalities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 07:00 PM
TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Iran has confirmed 459 new COVID-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours, breaking its single-day record of coronavirus-related deaths, Sima Sadat Lari, a spokeswoman for the Iranian Health Ministry, said on Sunday.
The previous record high was registered on Monday and amounted to 440.
According to the spokeswoman, the overall COVID-19 death toll has reached 38,291.
Meanwhile, the country's coronavirus case tally has increased by 9,236 to 682,486 over the past 24 hours. The number of recoveries has reached 520,329.