UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Breaks Single-Day Record Of COVID-19 Deaths As Country Confirms Over 450 Fatalities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Iran Breaks Single-Day Record of COVID-19 Deaths as Country Confirms Over 450 Fatalities

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Iran has confirmed 459 new COVID-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours, breaking its single-day record of coronavirus-related deaths, Sima Sadat Lari, a spokeswoman for the Iranian Health Ministry, said on Sunday.

The previous record high was registered on Monday and amounted to 440.

According to the spokeswoman, the overall COVID-19 death toll has reached 38,291.

Meanwhile, the country's coronavirus case tally has increased by 9,236 to 682,486 over the past 24 hours. The number of recoveries has reached 520,329.

Related Topics

Iran Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler exempts Lebanese Publishing Houses f ..

16 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads virtual meeting of Educat ..

31 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces premiere of film The Pu ..

1 hour ago

Hamad Al Sharqi reviews progress of Dibba Fujairah ..

1 hour ago

Expo Al Dhaid gears up for Adventure &amp; Camping ..

2 hours ago

RTA receives 31 thousand reports of items lost in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.