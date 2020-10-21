UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Breaks Single-Day Record Of COVID-19 Infections 2nd Day In Row - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 06:59 PM

Iran Breaks Single-Day Record of COVID-19 Infections 2nd Day in Row - Health Ministry

Iran has confirmed 5,616 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, breaking its single-day record of infections for the second day in a row, Sima Sadat Lari, a spokeswoman for the Iranian Health Ministry, said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Iran has confirmed 5,616 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, breaking its single-day record of infections for the second day in a row, Sima Sadat Lari, a spokeswoman for the Iranian Health Ministry, said on Wednesday.

The previous highest number of infections was recorded on Tuesday and amounted to 5,039.

The new record high brings the country's total toll of those infected to 545,286, the spokesman said.

The death toll from the virus over the past day has increased by 312 to 31,346, while the number of recoveries has reached 438,709.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Iran has been one of the epicenters of the coronavirus infection. Due to the increase in the virus cases, Tehran's governor announced last week the city's partial shutdown. The public gathering places will remain closed until at least October 23.

Related Topics

Governor Iran Tehran October From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Vivo Expands Business in Europe

36 minutes ago

Indian terrorists case: Islamabad High Court seeks ..

29 seconds ago

One killed, another injured in road accident

30 seconds ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 21 Oct 2020

32 seconds ago

People rejects opposition for maligning state inst ..

34 seconds ago

Protecting lives, property of Chinese top priority ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.