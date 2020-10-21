Iran Breaks Single-Day Record of COVID-19 Infections 2nd Day in Row - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Iran has confirmed 5,616 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, breaking its single-day record of infections for the second day in a row, Sima Sadat Lari, a spokeswoman for the Iranian Health Ministry, said on Wednesday.

The previous highest number of infections was recorded on Tuesday and amounted to 5,039.

The new record high brings the country's total toll of those infected to 545,286, the spokesman said.

The death toll from the virus over the past day has increased by 312 to 31,346, while the number of recoveries has reached 438,709.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Iran has been one of the epicenters of the coronavirus infection. Due to the increase in the virus cases, Tehran's governor announced last week the city's partial shutdown. The public gathering places will remain closed until at least October 23.