Iran Briefly Considered Withdrawal From NPT - Atomic Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following the US withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal and reinstatement of sanctions, Tehran was considering the issue of withdrawal from the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) but later Iran changed its mind, spokesman for Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Saturday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Following the US withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal and reinstatement of sanctions, Tehran was considering the issue of withdrawal from the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) but later Iran changed its mind, spokesman for Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Saturday.

"A list of various measures was submitted to the Iranian president and the Supreme National Security Council. The initial list contained lots of options, including even the withdrawal from NPT, but later we reconsidered this," Kamalvandi said as quoted by Fars news Agency.

On Friday, Iran started the third stage of rolling back nuclear obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The gradual reduction of nuclear obligation was announced on the first anniversary of the US unilateral pullout from the 2015 Iran unclear deal on May 8. Tehran then announced that it would start abandoning some parts of its nuclear obligations every 60 days unless European signatories to the deal ensured Iran's interests under the agreement amid Washington's reinstated sanctions

Other JCPOA signatories have so far failed to ensure Tehran's economic interests in the face of unilateral US sanctions.