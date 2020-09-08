Iran Brings New Charges Against Dual Citizen Zaghari-Ratcliffe After Release - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) UK-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was jailed for anti-government activities by Tehran and recently released due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been charged once again, the Iranian state-run IRIB broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a Thomson Reuters Foundation employee at the time, was arrested in April 2016 in Iran on suspicions of plotting against the government. She was sentenced to five years in prison.

She was released in March amid the coronavirus outbreak but had to wear a tracking anklet.

Earlier in the day, Zaghari-Ratcliffe received a new indictment with her lawyer present, according to the broadcaster.

In 2017, then-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson made a blunder by mistakenly stating that Zaghari-Ratcliffe was "simply teaching people journalism" when arrested, whereas the woman's family and Thomson Reuters Foundation maintain that the woman was in Iran on holiday.