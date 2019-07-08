Iran Brings Uranium Enrichment Level to 4.5% - Atomic Energy Organization

Iran brought its uranium enrichment level to 4.5 percent on Monday, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said in an interview with ISNA news agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Iran brought its uranium enrichment level to 4.5 percent on Monday, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said in an interview with ISNA news agency.

Iran started earlier on Monday enriching uranium beyond the 3.

67 percent limit outlined in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The move came as a response to JCPOA signatories' failure to protect Iran's economic interests.

"Today, Iran has surpassed the 4.5% on its uranium enrichment. The purity level is enough to meet the country's need in providing fuel for our power plants," Kamalvandi said.