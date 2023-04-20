Iran Building 2 Nuclear Reactors at Bushehr Power Plant - Governor

Construction of two nuclear reactors is underway at Iran's Bushehr power plant, the governor of the southern Bushehr province said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Construction of two nuclear reactors is underway at Iran's Bushehr power plant, the governor of the southern Bushehr province said on Thursday.

"Two new power units are being built at the nuclear power station," Ahmad Mohammadizadeh was quoted as saying by ISNA news agency.

The first reactor was built with Russian nuclear authority Rosatom's help and connected to the electric grid in 2011. The construction of the second reactor began in 2019.

Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, told Sputnik in late 2021 that Iran and Russia were laying the groundwork for the construction of a third reactor. Russia is also supplying Iran's only running reactor with nuclear fuel.