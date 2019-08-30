UrduPoint.com
Iran Businessman Admits To Carbon Fiber Smuggling Plot To Beat US Sanctions- Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) An Iranian businessman has entered a guilty plea, admitting his participation in a five-year-long plot to defy US sanctions and smuggle carbon fiber from the United States to Iran, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Thursday.

"Behzad Pourghannad pleaded guilty today to participating in a conspiracy to export carbon fiber from the United States to Iran between 2008 and 2013," the release said.

Between 2008 and July 2013, Pourghannad and his two co-defendants, Ali Reza Shokri and Farzin Faridmanesh, lived in Iran and cooperated in getting carbon fiber from the United States and secretly sending it to Iran through third countries, the Justice Department said.

Pourghannad "may have believed he was out of US law enforcement's reach, but... this case is now another example of the Department's ability to hold Iran's illicit procurement agents accountable, regardless of where they work," Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers said.

Manhattan US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said Pourghannad had admitted conspiring to evade US export controls on carbon fiber, a substance with numerous military and aerospace applications, the release added. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years.

