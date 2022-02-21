UrduPoint.com

Iran Calls Australia's Intention To Designate Hamas As Terrorist Group 'Double Standards'

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Monday called Australia's intention to designate Palestine's Hamas movement a terrorist organization "double standards."

Last Thursday, Australian Minister of Home Affairs Karen Andrews announced Australia's intention to classify Hamas movement as a terrorist organization and had already put several radical groups including US far-right nationalist movement National Socialist Order on its terrorist list.

"This is an instrumentalization of several key notions in international relations, and double standards in the use of concepts," Khatibzadeh said at a press conference, as quoted by Iranian news agency Fars.

He went on to say that Hamas holds a majority of seats in the Palestinian Legislative Council and represents a majority of the Palestinian people.

The actual list currently includes 28 terrorist organizations. Last week's announcement comes on the heels of the inclusion of the entire Lebanese Hezbollah movement on the terrorist organization list announced last December.

Relations between Iran and Israel have been tense for forty years, and the two countries still have no diplomatic ties. Tehran has been supporting militant movements, such as Hamas and Hezbollah, which Israel considers enemies.

