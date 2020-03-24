UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Calls For Ceasefire In Armed Conflict In Yemen - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 10:35 PM

Iran Calls for Ceasefire in Armed Conflict in Yemen - Foreign Ministry

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the conflict in Yemen, as well as the involvement of the Saudi-led coalition, has resulted in nothing but destruction and that Tehran is insisting on a ceasefire

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the conflict in Yemen, as well as the involvement of the Saudi-led coalition, has resulted in nothing but destruction and that Tehran is insisting on a ceasefire.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

"Since the beginning of the war in Yemen, Iran had been stating that this conflict has no military solution.

In light of that, Iran has proposed a four-point initiative: an immediate ceasefire, the quickening of the transportation of humanitarian aid, lifting the blockade and holding talks between all of the Yemeni groups, " the ministry said in a statement on the anniversary of the coalition entering the conflict.

It added that the coalition's involvement brought nothing but destruction and the murder of an innocent population, saying it should be considered the biggest tragedy of the 21st century.

Related Topics

Murder Century Iran Yemen Tehran March 2015 All Government

Recent Stories

Etisalat AGM approves full-year 2019 dividends of ..

52 minutes ago

Tecno receives orders worth 3.4M dollar within min ..

1 hour ago

Pentagon Reports 82 New Coronavirus Cases

59 seconds ago

US State of Maryland Registers 349 New COVID-19 Ca ..

1 minute ago

452 violators of lockdown ban arrested in Karachi

1 minute ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law turning ADX to public ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.