Iran Calls for Ceasefire in Armed Conflict in Yemen - Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the conflict in Yemen, as well as the involvement of the Saudi-led coalition, has resulted in nothing but destruction and that Tehran is insisting on a ceasefire.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

"Since the beginning of the war in Yemen, Iran had been stating that this conflict has no military solution.

In light of that, Iran has proposed a four-point initiative: an immediate ceasefire, the quickening of the transportation of humanitarian aid, lifting the blockade and holding talks between all of the Yemeni groups, " the ministry said in a statement on the anniversary of the coalition entering the conflict.

It added that the coalition's involvement brought nothing but destruction and the murder of an innocent population, saying it should be considered the biggest tragedy of the 21st century.