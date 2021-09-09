Iran believes that formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan is a necessary condition for ensuring security and stability in the region, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Iran believes that formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan is a necessary condition for ensuring security and stability in the region, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said.

On Wednesday, Pakistan hosted the second virtual meeting of foreign ministers of countries neighboring Afghanistan. Apart from Iran and Pakistan, the talks involved China, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

"Emphasized on security, stability & development by formation of an inclusive gov reflecting diversity & will of Afghan ppl; dialogue instead of violence; rejection of foreign intervention.

We support intra-Afghan talks & agreements," Amirabdollahian said in a Twitter post after the meeting.

The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) seized the last stronghold of resistance in the province of Panjshir on Monday. On Tuesday, the radical movement unveiled the composition of an interim government which, contrary to international calls and expectations, is not inclusive of non-Taliban members and women.�