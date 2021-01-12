UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Calls For Scrapping Of UN Sanctions Mechanism From JCPOA - Senior Adviser

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Iran Calls for Scrapping of UN Sanctions Mechanism From JCPOA - Senior Adviser

TEHRAN/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Iran hopes to see the removal of the United Nations "snapback" sanctions mechanism from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Tuesday.

"If there are negotiations [concerning the nuclear deal], this mechanism certainly must be abandoned as an irrational principle," Velayati said in an interview posted on the supreme leader's website.

Under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which was adopted in 2015, snapback sanctions can automatically be brought back into effect on Iran should the country fail to meet its commitments under the terms of the JCPOA.

The United States started the procedure of triggering the snapback sanctions mechanism this past August.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday urged Iran to fulfill its obligations to the JCPOA in full. In a statement, Borrell said that the EU was hopeful the United States would return to the JCPOA, which is also known as the Iran nuclear deal, after President Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement in 2018.

Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK, the US, and the European Union in 2015. The agreement stipulates that Iran would receive sanctions relief for scaling back its nuclear program

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Trump Germany United Kingdom United States August 2015 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Vivo Introduces Y51s For Clear Shots & Swift Perfo ..

16 minutes ago

Inter-ministerial committee formed to probe Broads ..

27 minutes ago

Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan will hold trilater ..

38 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

40 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University professor receives US patent

40 minutes ago

Outcomes of PCB Cricket Committee meeting

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.