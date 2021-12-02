Iran Calls New IAEA Report on Launch of Advanced Centrifuges at Fordow 'Ordinary Update'

Iran's permanent mission to the UN organizations in Vienna called a new report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the launch of advanced centrifuges by Tehran "an ordinary update."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Iran's permanent mission to the UN organizations in Vienna called a new report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the launch of advanced centrifuges by Tehran "an ordinary update."

On Wednesday, the IAEA said in a report that Iran had launched the process of uranium enrichment to up to 20% purity using a new line of advanced centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant amid nuclear US-Iran talks to restore the 2015 nuclear deal. The organization added it now planned to inspect the Fordow plant more frequently.

"The recent report of the IAEA on Iran`s nuclear activities, is an ordinary update in line with regular verification in Iran. According to this report, Iran has started feeding IR-6 centrifuges in one site and has allowed the Agency to enhance its verification on this site," Permanent Mission of Iran to UN-Vienna said on Twitter on Wednesday.

International nuclear organizations, including the IAEA, consider uranium to be weapon-grade if it is enriched to a level of 20 percent or more. Iran began enriching uranium past the limits set in the 2015 nuclear deal after the United States quit the agreement in 2018 and reimposed economic sanctions on the Islamic republic.

At the beginning of 2021, Iran's atomic energy organization announced that the country had succeeded in enriching uranium at 20 percent at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.