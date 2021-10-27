UrduPoint.com

Iran Calls On Taliban To Create Inclusive Government In Afghanistan - Foreign Minister

The international community should acknowledge the fact that the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) controls the Afghan territory, and it is also necessary to insist on the creation of an inclusive government in the country, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday

"It is necessary to recognize that the Taliban are in control of Afghanistan at the moment. It is necessary to insist on the formation of an inclusive government in this country," Amirabdollahian said at a meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors, hosted by Tehran.

