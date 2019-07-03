UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Calls On US To Negotiate, Resume Compliance With JCPOA - Rouhani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:56 PM

Iran Calls on US to Negotiate, Resume Compliance With JCPOA - Rouhani

Iran is calling on the United States to get down to the negotiating table and resume compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and decisions of the UN Security Council, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Iran is calling on the United States to get down to the negotiating table and resume compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and decisions of the UN Security Council, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

"We recommend to Europe and the United States to adopt a rational approach again, to return to the negotiating table, to return to mutual understanding, respecting the law and complying with decisions of the UN Security Council, in order to act within the JCPOA in these conditions," Rouhani said, as quoted in the Telegram channel of the Iranian state television.

Iran remains committed to the nuclear deal and will be 100 percent compliant with it, as soon as other signatories are, the president stressed.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Europe Nuclear United States TV

Recent Stories

Rupee further gains against US dollar

27 seconds ago

Constructors directed to complete work on time

23 seconds ago

Nigeria will sign Africa free trade pact: presiden ..

24 seconds ago

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) generates Rs ..

26 seconds ago

Hong Kong Gov't Rebuffs Claims of Seeking Chinese ..

29 seconds ago

Benitez ready to create 'something great' at Dalia ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.