Iran Calls on US to Negotiate, Resume Compliance With JCPOA - Rouhani

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Iran is calling on the United States to get down to the negotiating table and resume compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and decisions of the UN Security Council, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

"We recommend to Europe and the United States to adopt a rational approach again, to return to the negotiating table, to return to mutual understanding, respecting the law and complying with decisions of the UN Security Council, in order to act within the JCPOA in these conditions," Rouhani said, as quoted in the Telegram channel of the Iranian state television.

Iran remains committed to the nuclear deal and will be 100 percent compliant with it, as soon as other signatories are, the president stressed.