Iran Calls On US To 'stop Violence' Against Its People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 02:21 PM

Iran calls on US to 'stop violence' against its people

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Iran's foreign ministry Monday called on the US to "stop violence" against its own people following protests across the country over the death of black American man George Floyd.

"To the American people: the world has heard your outcry over the state of oppression.

The world is standing with you," spokesman Abbas Mousavi said at a news conference in Tehran.

"And to the American officials and police: stop violence against your people and let them breathe," he told reporters in English.

More Stories From World

