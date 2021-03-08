UrduPoint.com
Iran Calls Pope's Iraq Visit 'good' And 'constructive'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:24 PM

Iran calls Pope's Iraq visit 'good' and 'constructive'

Tehran (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Iran's foreign ministry Monday called Pope Francis' trip to neighbouring Iraq "very good" and "constructive", and described his meeting with the country's top Shiite official as conveying inter-religious peace.

Pope Francis met Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani -- the authority for most Shiite Muslims around the world -- in the Iraqi city of Najaf during the first-ever visit to the country by a pontiff.

"The pope's visit to Iraq was a very good and important visit," ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters at a press conference.

The "constructive" trip was made possible thanks to a "calm and secure Iraq", he said.

More Stories From World

