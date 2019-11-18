UrduPoint.com
Iran Calmer But Still Faces 'riots': Government

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 04:52 PM

Iran calmer but still faces 'riots': government

Iran was calmer on Monday but still faced problems with "riots", government spokesman Ali Rabiei said, after days of violent demonstrations over a petrol price hike

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Iran was calmer on Monday but still faced problems with "riots", government spokesman Ali Rabiei said, after days of violent demonstrations over a petrol price hike.

The situation was "calmer" but there were still "some minor issues and tomorrow and the day after we won't have any issues with regard to riots," Rabiei told a news conference in Tehran.

