Iran Can Enrich Uranium To Up To 60% If Needed - Khamenei

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 10:13 PM

Iran Can Enrich Uranium to Up to 60% If Needed - Khamenei

Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned on Monday that Tehran could enrich uranium to up to 60 percent if needed

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned on Monday that Tehran could enrich uranium to up to 60 percent if needed.

"Iran will not stay limited to an enrichment of 20%. And there is the possibility of increasing enrichment up to 60% in accordance with the country's needs," he was quoted as saying on his website.

Iran began enriching uranium past the limits set in the 2015 nuclear deal after the United States quit the pact in 2018 and reimposed economic sanctions on the Islamic republic.

The deal between Iran and six global powers Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany sought to stop Iran getting a nuclear weapon. Weapons-grade uranium is at least 90 percent enriched.

