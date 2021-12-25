UrduPoint.com

Iran Can Produce Nuclear Fuel, Hopes To Start Using It At NPP Soon - Nuclear Agency Chief

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 11:10 AM

Iran Can Produce Nuclear Fuel, Hopes to Start Using It at NPP Soon - Nuclear Agency Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) Iran can produce nuclear fuel domestically and will soon start using it at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, Mohammad Eslami, the head of the country's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), told Sputnik.

"Iran can already produce nuclear fuel domestically. We had talks with Rosatom and we hope that as part of our cooperation, based on the plans and contracts we will sign with it, we will be able to do this and start using Iranian fuel in the reactor in Bushehr," Eslami said.

The construction of power units at the Bushehr NPP is the largest joint Russian-Iranian project.

The first block of the nuclear power plant, completed in cooperation with Russia, was connected to Iran's national power grid in September 2011. The construction of the second block is underway, while a contract for the construction of the third power unit has been signed.

In addition, Moscow supplies Tehran with the nuclear fuel needed for the operation of the reactor of the first unit. The last supply of the Russian fuel was made in April 2020.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia Nuclear Tehran April September 2020

