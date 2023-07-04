Iran Can Strengthen Energy Security in Region After Joining SCO - Ambassador to China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Iran can promote energy trade and strengthen energy security in the region, having joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Iranian Ambassador to China Mohsen Bakhtiar said on Tuesday.

"Energy cooperation is another important direction within the SCO. Iran, as a major producer and exporter, has rich reserves of oil and natural gas. By cooperating with other SCO members, Iran can develop energy infrastructure, promote energy trade and strengthen energy security in the region," Bakhtiar said during a flag-raising ceremony.

The solemn ceremony of the raising of the Iranian flag took place on Tuesday at the SCO Secretariat in Beijing after the country became a member of the organization.

Bakhtiar noted the key role of the SCO in the fight against terrorism.

"By sharing intelligence and conducting joint military exercises, the SCO member states, including Iran, can work together to combat the growing threat of terrorism," the diplomat added.

Iran signed a memorandum of commitment to obtain the status of SCO member state at the previous SCO summit in Samarkand in September 2022.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that Iran's accession to the SCO as a full-fledged member would be beneficial for all member countries and would meet their interests.