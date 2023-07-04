Open Menu

Iran Can Strengthen Energy Security In Region After Joining SCO - Ambassador To China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Iran Can Strengthen Energy Security in Region After Joining SCO - Ambassador to China

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Iran can promote energy trade and strengthen energy security in the region, having joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Iranian Ambassador to China Mohsen Bakhtiar said on Tuesday.

"Energy cooperation is another important direction within the SCO. Iran, as a major producer and exporter, has rich reserves of oil and natural gas. By cooperating with other SCO members, Iran can develop energy infrastructure, promote energy trade and strengthen energy security in the region," Bakhtiar said during a flag-raising ceremony.

The solemn ceremony of the raising of the Iranian flag took place on Tuesday at the SCO Secretariat in Beijing after the country became a member of the organization.

Bakhtiar noted the key role of the SCO in the fight against terrorism.

"By sharing intelligence and conducting joint military exercises, the SCO member states, including Iran, can work together to combat the growing threat of terrorism," the diplomat added.

Iran signed a memorandum of commitment to obtain the status of SCO member state at the previous SCO summit in Samarkand in September 2022.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that Iran's accession to the SCO as a full-fledged member would be beneficial for all member countries and would meet their interests.

Related Topics

Iran China Oil Beijing September Gas Shanghai Cooperation Organization All

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council discusses policies ..

Ministerial Development Council discusses policies, initiatives to support gover ..

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler orders inclusion of SPGC, SCDA emplo ..

Sharjah Ruler orders inclusion of SPGC, SCDA employees in housing loan installme ..

44 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Research, Techno ..

Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park

59 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs completes 12 million customs declara ..

Dubai Customs completes 12 million customs declarations in 6 months with 10% gro ..

1 hour ago
 Rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

Rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

2 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's firm support for shared dr ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's firm support for shared dreams of peace in SCO region

2 hours ago
Mehwish Hayat's comeback on small screen by year-e ..

Mehwish Hayat's comeback on small screen by year-end

2 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institu ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institutions&#039; role in driving co ..

2 hours ago
 Oil and gas industry plays central role in address ..

Oil and gas industry plays central role in addressing climate change, says OPEC ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual ..

Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual Conference &amp; Exhibition

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Counci ..

Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Council meeting

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop on cybersecurity

3 hours ago

More Stories From World