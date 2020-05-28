Iran is capable of supplying itself with nuclear fuel even without Russia's assistance, Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) spokesman, Behruz Kamalvandi, said on Thursday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Iran is capable of supplying itself with nuclear fuel even without Russia's assistance, Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) spokesman, Behruz Kamalvandi, said on Thursday.

In late April, Russia delivered a fresh batch of nuclear fuel to Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, necessary for efficient functioning of the reactor.

"Fuel is delivered from Russia each time we need it, without any problems. If we run out of fuel, we will be capable of producing it, without resting on any other country," Kamalvandi told the ISNA news agency.

His comment came soon after the United States announced ending sanction waivers covering Iran's nuclear projects.