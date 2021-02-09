Iran Cannot Rule Out Obtaining Nuclear Weapons If Backed Into Corner - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Tehran cannot rule out getting nuclear weapons, but only if the country is ever "backed into a corner," Iranian Minister of Intelligence Mahmoud Alavi said.

"Our nuclear industry is strictly peaceful. Iran's supreme leader said in a fatwah that producing nuclear weapons is against Islamic norms, is haram. I will only say this: if a cat is backed into a corner, it might behave the way it wouldn't while free. If Iran is pushed in that direction, it will not be Iran's fault. Under the regular circumstances, Iran has no such plans," the minister said as aired on IRIB TV2.

The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action focused on ensuring the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program.

In exchange for that, international sanctions would be gradually lifted off Iran.

The initial signatories included Iran, China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, United States, Germany, and the European Union. However, the United States quit the agreement in 2018, citing Iran's noncompliance, which was denied by Tehran. The United States restored sanctions against Iran, but other parties to the deal remained committed to it. In 2019, Iran said it would slowly reduce its commitments. In 2020, Tehran announced its plan to use more powerful centrifuges and to stop expanded checks by the International Atomic Energy Agency unless it was allowed free oil trade and financial transactions.