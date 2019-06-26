Iran Cannot Take Alone All Burdens to Preserve 2015 Nuclear Agreement - Envoy to UN

Iran cannot alone continue taking all the burdens to preserve of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and believes that the remaining signatories should maintain the nuclear agreement after the United States withdrew from the accord more than a year ago, Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Iran cannot alone continue taking all the burdens to preserve of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and believes that the remaining signatories should maintain the nuclear agreement after the United States withdrew from the accord more than a year ago, Iran 's Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said on Wednesday.

"The JCPOA has become an agreement which is being respected by only one party; a multilateral agreement cannot be implemented unilaterally," Ravanchi said during a UN Security Council meeting on non-proliferation.

"Iran alone cannot, shall not and will not take all of the burdens to preserve the JCPOA."

Ravanchi said the remaining JCPOA participants - particularly France, Germany and the United Kingdom - must "either prove their goodwill by taking timely, adequate, serious steps to preserve the JCPOA, which is now in critical condition, or along with the United States accept the full responsibility for any possible consequences."