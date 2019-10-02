Iran, due to US sanctions, can't realize its opportunities, it is harmful for the global economy and energy industry, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday during a speech at a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Iran, due to US sanctions, can't realize its opportunities, it is harmful for the global economy and energy industry, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday during a speech at a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

"Iran has an enormous potential, is a very large player on the global energy market, but, unfortunately, due to the sanctions policy of the US administration, Iran cannot fully realize its opportunities and, in my opinion, it is very harmful for the world economy in general, for the global energy industry, because it does not provide an opportunity to ensure stable operation of the sector," Putin said.