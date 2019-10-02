UrduPoint.com
Iran Can't Realize Opportunities Due To US Sanctions - Putin

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 04:59 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Iran, due to US sanctions, can't realize its opportunities, it is harmful for the global economy and energy industry, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday during a speech at a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

