Iran Cautions Ukraine Against Threatening It Over Ties With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The Iranian Foreign Ministry cautioned Ukraine on Monday against making threats to punish Iran for its cooperation with Russia after Tehran was repeatedly accused of supplying Russia with drones.

"An institution or country that takes a threatening stance... should expect to be held accountable internationally for such approach and consider its consequences," ministerial spokesman Nasser Kanaani was quoted as saying by Fars news agency.

Kanaani told a news briefing that Iran hoped Ukraine would not be part of the "games" played by the West and urged the eastern European nation to resist the West's demands.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Iran in early November of "lying" about not supplying combat drones to Russia and threatened the Islamic Republic that its cooperation with Russia would backfire.

Russia and Iran have repeatedly denied that drone trade is still going on between them after Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian admitted this month that Tehran sold drones to Russia before it launched a military operation in Ukraine.