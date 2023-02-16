Iran, China Leaders Urge To Create Conditions For Peaceful Settlement Of Ukrainian Crisis
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 02:30 PM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The leaders of Iran and China have called on the world community to create conditions for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, according to their joint statement released on Thursday following a meeting in Beijing.
"Both sides called on the international community, especially the parties concerned, to create conditions for a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis," the statement published by the Chinese Foreign Ministry read.