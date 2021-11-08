Iran-China Oil Agreement Spurred US to Resume Nuclear Deal Talks - Official

The Iranian authorities believe that the strategic agreement for 25 years between Tehran and Beijing influenced the decision of US President Joe Biden to return to negotiations on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Chairman of the Iranian Parliamentary Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy Vahid Jalalzadeh, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The Iranian authorities believe that the strategic agreement for 25 years between Tehran and Beijing influenced the decision of US President Joe Biden to return to negotiations on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Chairman of the Iranian Parliamentary Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy Vahid Jalalzadeh, told Sputnik on Monday.

On March 27, China and Iran signed a 25-year Cooperation Program which includes expanding economic, political and security ties.

"Look, we are confident that Biden came to the decision to return to negotiations on the JCPOA for three reasons. The first is the conclusion of a strategic agreement between Iran and China for 25 years, the second is the failure of the US sanctions against Iran, the third is the parliamentary law on the lifting of sanctions," Jalalzadeh said.

The accord, which includes China investing $400 billion into Iran's economy over that time in exchange for a steady and heavily-discounted supply of Iranian oil, brings Iran into China's Belt and Road Initiative, a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure scheme intended to stretch from East Asia to Europe.

The project aims to significantly expand China's economic and political influence, and has raised concerns in the United States. China has spoken out often against U.S. sanctions on Iran and partly contested them.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with the US, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and enacting hardline policies against Tehran, prompting Iran largely to abandon its obligations under the accord.

Negotiations to restore the JCPOA and to lift the US sanctions on Iran are being held in Vienna. The sixth round ended on June 20. However, in connection with the new sanctions that Washington has imposed against a number of Iranian officials, Tehran stated that it is ready to conduct a dialogue with the US only if they demonstrate their goodwill, not in words, but in their actions.