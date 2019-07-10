UrduPoint.com
Iran Chose No Specific Step For '3d Phase' In Reducing Nuclear Commitments - Envoy To IAEA

Iran has not chosen any specific step for its "third phase" in reducing nuclear commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and all options are on the table, Iranian representative to the international organizations in Vienna, including the IAEA, Gharib Abadi said on Wednesday

On Monday, Tehran announced that it had started enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level set out in the JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal. The same day, the Iranian statement was confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency. Iran gave Europe another 60 days to ensure Iran's interests were protected under the agreement, warning that otherwise it would further reduce its commitments under the deal.

"When it comes to the third phase actually there would be some actions after 60 days, but no especial action has still been specified. There are all options on the table. There are technically discussion and considerations, but at this stage no single option has been specified and announced," Abadi told reporters after the IAEA board of Governors special meeting.

The official stressed that the current increase in uranium enrichment was transparent and under observation of the IAEA inspectors, noting that Iran had "nothing to hide."

