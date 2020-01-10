Iran Civil Aviation Boss 'certain' Ukraine Plane Not Hit By Missile
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 02:46 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Iran's civil aviation chief Ali Abedzadeh said Friday he was "certain" a Ukrainian airliner which crashed outside Tehran this week was not hit by a missile.
"One thing is for certain, this airplane was not hit by a missile," Abedzadeh told a news conferencein Tehran after Britain and Canada both said intelligence sources suggested a catastrophic error by Iranian air defence batteries had downed the aircraft.