Iran Civil Aviation Boss 'certain' Ukraine Plane Not Hit By Missile

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 02:46 PM

Iran civil aviation boss 'certain' Ukraine plane not hit by missile

Iran's civil aviation chief Ali Abedzadeh said Friday he was "certain" a Ukrainian airliner which crashed outside Tehran this week was not hit by a missile

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Iran's civil aviation chief Ali Abedzadeh said Friday he was "certain" a Ukrainian airliner which crashed outside Tehran this week was not hit by a missile.

"One thing is for certain, this airplane was not hit by a missile," Abedzadeh told a news conferencein Tehran after Britain and Canada both said intelligence sources suggested a catastrophic error by Iranian air defence batteries had downed the aircraft.

